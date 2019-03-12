When you're shopping, keep in mind that the idea of a high-rise cut is subjective. Jeans labelled as high-waisted can have anything from a 9” to a 13.5” rise — the distance from the pants’ crotch seam to waistband — and the effect may vary widely depending on the length of your torso, especially if you’re tall or petite. You’ll want to measure the rise on a favourite pair before making an online purchase.