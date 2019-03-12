High-rise jeans continue to be one of the top denim trends, particularly in looser, more relaxed fits with cropped hems. Styled with cropped tops or tucked-in shirts, the look is pulled together and slightly ’90s, with classic colours such as medium blue, white, and black leading in popularity.
When you're shopping, keep in mind that the idea of a high-rise cut is subjective. Jeans labelled as high-waisted can have anything from a 9” to a 13.5” rise — the distance from the pants’ crotch seam to waistband — and the effect may vary widely depending on the length of your torso, especially if you’re tall or petite. You’ll want to measure the rise on a favourite pair before making an online purchase.
Comfy, stylish, and leg-elongating — here are three pairs of very high-waisted jeans to add to your everyday denim cache ASAP. And they’re all on sale!