The Best Holiday-Party Accessory? A Great Pair Of (On Sale!) Heels

A fabulous, festive pair of shoes is the finishing touch to any holiday-party outfit. And with details such as sparkly embellishments, metallic leather, and intricate trim, the top heels of the season are so gorgeous they may even steal the attention away from your dress.
Strappy gold- or silver-heeled sandals are a classic evening option that can be worn year-round; you should be able to find a pair at a great price online. For something a bit more fashion-forward, look for shoes with sculptural heels or statement embellishments such as feathers — they’ll add personality to any LBD, and perfectly complement even the boldest looks in your wardrobe.
Here are three on-sale party shoes to slip on ASAP.
Strappy gold- or silver-heeled sandals are a classic evening option that can be worn year-round; you should be able to find a pair at a great price online. For something a bit more fashion-forward, look for shoes with sculptural heels or statement embellishments such as feathers — they’ll add personality to any LBD, and perfectly complement even the boldest looks in your wardrobe.
Here are three on-sale party shoes to slip on ASAP.