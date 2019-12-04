3 Twists On The LBD For Holiday Party Season & Beyond

Holiday-party season is here, friends, which means holiday-party dressing up. If wardrobe rental services aren’t something that works for you, this week’s sales are a great time to pick up a new dress or two for all the celebrations quickly filling up your iCal.
Textures such as velvet and sequins, metallic fabrics, and dressy lace and tulle trim are always popular when the mercury dips below zero. For something newer, look for a dress that combines these seasonal details with unexpected silhouettes, patterns or colours — this year, that might mean an ’80s-inspired puffed sleeve, a sparkly take on the Prairie dress, a dash of animal print, or a midi-length dress worn with tall boots.
Here are three seriously fun LBDs to pick up before Cyber Week ends.
Textures such as velvet and sequins, metallic fabrics, and dressy lace and tulle trim are always popular when the mercury dips below zero. For something newer, look for a dress that combines these seasonal details with unexpected silhouettes, patterns or colours — this year, that might mean an ’80s-inspired puffed sleeve, a sparkly take on the Prairie dress, a dash of animal print, or a midi-length dress worn with tall boots.
Here are three seriously fun LBDs to pick up before Cyber Week ends.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.