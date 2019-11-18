While people of all generations now populate social media — shout-out to your great-aunt Karen blowing up your Facebook wall and your little brother all over TikTok — millennials are the first generation that has had to come up with rules surrounding its day-to-day usage. While some of these rules feel relatively agreed-upon (like: if you start following someone new on Instagram, you probably shouldn’t ‘like’ their past 37 photos because it’s creepy and weird), others are still up for debate. While some say there’s pressure, for example, to create and attend events that carry weight among the curated glamour on Instagram, the assumption that said events should still foster presence, community, and screen-free connection still applies. There’s a disconnect between these two ideals that is the cause of confusion and anxiety.