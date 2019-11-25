10 Secret Santa Presents That Will Win Your Holiday Gift Exchange

Whether it's for the office Secret Santa or your extended family’s annual White Elephant gift exchange, it’s probably a good idea to stockpile a few great-for-anyone presents just in case.
The challenge with exchanges, I find, is even if you’re buying a present for a specific friend or colleague, it can be hard to source an interesting gift for someone you may not know very well, and even harder to find a cool, universally appealing item at the $20–$30 price point. After all, your teenaged niece and your grandfather don’t have the same interests — but either might pick up your present if you’re playing White Elephant. No wonder most of us resort to gag gifts, drug store chocolate, and silly, decorative trinkets just to have a contribution ready.
This year, be prepared to do things a little differently. Here are 10 versatile, unisex gift exchange ideas that are so covetable you’ll want to keep them for yourself.
Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.