Looking for an epic return to the movies? You’re in luck, because Zola is FINALLY here.
Directed by Janicza Bravo and based off a 148-tweet-long viral Twitter thread from 2015, the film follows protagonist Aziah “Zola” Wells (Taylour Paige), who meets a woman named Stefani (Riley Keough) while waitressing at Hooters. Within 24 hours, they’re on a “hoe trip” down to dance in Florida.
What follows is a wildly chaotic road trip. Like Zola’s initial tweet thread promised, the story is full of suspense. And if the trailer is anything to go off of, it’ll be an equally thrilling movie-watching experience. (Including a turn by Succession fan fave Nicholas Braun as Stefani’s dopey BF.)
So, where can Canadians watch Zola? The film is set to hit theatres (wherever theatres are currently open...sob) on June 30. No news yet on whether or not the movie will be available on any streaming services (we’ll update with details as soon as we have them), but something tells us this is a film you’ll want to see on the big screen.