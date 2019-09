There's a reason all the girls in L.A. go for highlights — single-process colour is striking, but those ribbons of lightness do so much for your complexion. Highlights can accentuate eye colour, bring out cheek bones, and even slim faces. They show off the lines of your hair cut, create depth, and the illusion of fullness. They are a great introduction to hair colour — and, despite what you've heard, they work for all hues.