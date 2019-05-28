11 Cool Hairstyles To Add To Your Festival Mood Board

Once you've snagged your tickets to this year's hottest music festival, it's time to plan. And even though we know the responsible thing to do is map out the flight, hotel, and logistical details first — you know, be an actual adult — the first thing to run across our minds is: What will we do with our hair and makeup?
As far as hair goes, the possibilities are endless. Flower crowns and glitter are both a given, but those aren't your only options. You can get creative with braids or wigs, and if you're thinking about playing with rainbow hair colour, there's no better time than before hitting the fields of Coachella. There are also other things to consider when picking out your hairstyle, like longevity. Will it last through a day of dancing in the desert?
Ahead, we rounded up a few festival-approved styles to save to your mood board. Once you've picked your favourite, you can get on to planning important stuff — like where you'll sleep once the party is over...
