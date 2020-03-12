Considering An Eyebrow Piercing? Watch This First

Brown lipstick and butterfly clips aren't the only '90s beauty trends making a comeback. So are piercings — more specifically, eyebrow piercings. In the latest episode of Macro Beauty, Lauren Begay, a cinematographer in Los Angeles, visits the Aesthetic Ambition Piercing and Tattoo studio to try the look for herself. "I want to get my eyebrow pierced because I like the look of it, and I think it's badass," she says. "I am a cinematographer, and I feel like an eyebrow piece will tie the whole look together."
Luci Doll, a professional piercer at Aesthetic Ambition, guides Begay through the process, explaining that it's a bit more involved than a typical piercing. "I love eyebrow piercings," she says. "They're super fun and easy for me at this point." Though Doll considers the procedure a walk in the park now, she does warn that it requires special skill and precision. "Eyebrow piercings are interesting. They're one of the only piercings that require a two-push method," she explains. "It's a little bit more of a finesse."
To create the most comfortable experience for Begay, Doll talked her through placement options before picking up a 16-gauge needle to pierce her arch. After carefully threading an onyx-ball earring through Begay's brows, her piercing was complete and she did what any of us would do: She called her mom. "You look different — in a good way," her mom said to her, nodding in approval.
