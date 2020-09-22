Today: a doctor of Chinese medicine, college instructor, and small business owner working in health and wellness who makes $48,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on maca and cacao superfood powder.



Occupation: Doctor of Chinese Medicine, College Instructor, Small Business Owner

Industry: Health & Wellness

Age: 45

Location: Victoria, BC

Salary: $48,000

Assets: $14,000 (This includes my car.)

Debt: $100,000 (all in student loans from years ago)

Paycheque Amount (1x/month): $3,037.50 (This is from teaching. I also make various sums throughout the month from practising Chinese medicine remotely and selling online courses.)

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,635 (I rent a one-bedroom apartment that includes utilities. I'm married, but my partner and I have chosen to live across town from each other. It's a long story, but basically, we got married and lived together, then split up, and recently remarried. Since then, we've decided to live separately, because we have extremely different living styles. He's louder, messier, a bit chaotic, and cooks lots of meat, to name a few things. Also, I crave my own space, silence, and solitude. Our relationship is so much happier this way!)

Hydro: $21.50 (the only utility not included in my rent)

Loans: $0 (I’m on a US-based repayment program, and the provider put my payments on hold because I didn't make enough money last year.)

Phone: $157.92 (I have an unlimited phone plan covering Canada and the US. Most of my private clients are in the US, so I need this plan for our remote phone sessions. Perhaps I should switch to Zoom for this.)

Internet: $109.76

Spotify: $9.99

To Be Magnetic Pathway 2.0 Online Membership: $37.59 (Basically, this is a manifestation school and DIY therapy in one. I use it daily!)

Unlimited Fitness & Yoga Studio Membership: $103.95 (I attend classes seven days a week.)

Business-Related Software Subscriptions: $229.68



Annual Expenses

Professional Licences, Malpractice Insurance & Website Hosting: $2,526.86 (These business costs are steep, but at least I don’t have brick-and-mortar expenses. My storefront and office are literally my phone, laptop, and desk.)

Car Insurance: $2,933.53 (I have a perfect driving record, but I'm a recent permanent resident in Canada, so I'm considered a “new driver” and have to pay extra. Thankfully, I own my car, a beloved two-seater John Cooper Works MINI with racing stripes, so have zero car payments.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I've always been a huge nerd and thrived in academic settings. I have my BA and MA from Universities in the US. I also did a year-long fellowship in Egypt. Later, I completed a five-year Chinese medicine program in Canada, and now I teach college!