8 Styles That Will Make Your Crochet Braids Feel New Again

The protective style is synonymous with lots of loose curls, and the hair typically used (Marley) is light as a feather — which is a welcome alternative to heavy box braids and twists. Plus, there are multiple ways to style them, as proven by the women ahead. From Bantu knots to voluminous ponytails, check out 6 ways to break out of your winter protective-style rut — and get the most bang for your buck from crochet braids.