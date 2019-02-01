8 Styles That Will Make Your Crochet Braids Feel New Again

We're always in the mood for a head full of big, sexy curls. But 'big hair don't care' vibes can sometimes mean loading up on products, and spending lots of time twisting, rod-setting, and styling — which, tbh, isn't always the move. The easiest way to score the look with half the work? Crochet braids.
The protective style is synonymous with lots of loose curls, and the hair typically used (Marley) is light as a feather — which is a welcome alternative to heavy box braids and twists. Plus, there are multiple ways to style them, as proven by the women ahead. From Bantu knots to voluminous ponytails, check out 6 ways to break out of your winter protective-style rut — and get the most bang for your buck from crochet braids.