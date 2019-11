Create The Bougiest Of Cheese Boards With These 10 Accessories

You know the difference between chèvre and feta. You've got a handle on which how to create salami origami. You even have an opinion on when to serve water biscuits and when to offer slices of baguette. The only thing standing between you and becoming a bonafide cheeseboard influencer is, well, several thousand Instagram followers. Don't worry, you can get there, but first, you need to step up your serveware game.