Hair Loss Is The Surprising Coronavirus Side Effect No One Expected

"Stress is one of the most common causes of telogen effluvium (temporary hair loss)," says Simone. "The International Association of Trichologists recently reported two different types of hair loss attributed to the virus," she adds. "They are: diffuse hair loss (shedding of hair across the scalp) and alopecia areata," which causes hair to fall out in small patches. In one particular case, the association attributes both types of hair loss to stress to the body and economic worries. Simone adds: "The global pandemic has not only posed risks to our physical health but it has caused a lot of stresses coupled with the growing economic impact, which has put us all under severe psychological strain. Fear, panic, and worry are all factors which can contribute to increased hair shedding, resulting in thinning hair.I have had many consultation calls over lockdown with people who are losing their hair due to the stress of being stuck indoors and worrying about finances and their future."