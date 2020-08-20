Hair Loss Is The Surprising Coronavirus Side Effect No One Expected

Hannah's hair isn't falling out in clumps — it's more sporadic — but it is taking a toll on her self-esteem and contributing further to stress. Hannah continues: "My hair isn't in a great state anyway because I've worn extensions for years. Lockdown was the perfect time for me to take a break; to grow my hair out and regain thickness. Now it's falling out. I'll brush my hair and lots will shed. When I wash my hair, I shed a lot more than usual. We have white tiles and I've noticed a lot of hair on the floor."