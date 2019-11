This Is The Tiniest Spa In Canada

This “spa”— it doesn’t even have a name, the experience is referred to as “Chanel Privé” — opened this summer, so now those of us who can’t afford an armful of 2.55 bags (it me!) can still sample a couple hours of that understated Chanel decadence by having a treatment here. The sesh includes things like customized music composed by a hypnotherapist to match each facial or massage, fluffy slippers you get to keep and products — like a marine collagen mask and a facial massage cream — that you literally cannot buy anywhere. Each treatment has its own signature room spray and a specialized massage protocol, too.