Toronto Spas You Can Take Mom To For Mother’s Day To Make Up For Being Kind Of A B In High School

Here’s what your mom doesn’t need — another pair of gardening gloves with flowers on them, a scented candle or a f*in infinity scarf. This is what she does need — some time at the spa with you, girl! For Mother’s Day this year, skip the inspirational books and crowded brunches for something a bit more special — a visit to one of the best Toronto spas will give you some bonding time and you can feel like a boss because you’re taking her out for a change. I mean, you could just get her a gift certificate and send her without you, but then you’d be depriving her of the chance to ask you when you’re planning to have kids again and that’s just mean.