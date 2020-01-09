It’s no secret that we’re living in an age that encourages sexual liberty: "Experiment and explore! Have a one-night stand! Have a more-than-one night stand! Do them! Do you! Do one! Do all!" And yet, an underground group of modern women is navigating a culture obsessed with sex and exploring their sense of self through short- and long-term abstinence. Ahead, we speak to five female twenty-somethings – like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin – who chose to press pause on physical intimacy for different reasons and time periods, in search of the potential soul ties between sexual behaviours and personal identity.
Sex
The Art Of Not Having Sex: 5 Women On Why They Are Celibate