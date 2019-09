But gazing into 2019, the stars are veering from jewel tones and leaning into pastel hues. For example, sapphire was hot last summer , but now the top shade lighting up the heads of Hollywood is a powdery blue. Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner are both rocking icy blue hair to start the new year — and you can get it, too. We talked to the celebrity colourists behind the sky blue trend to get tips on how to copy the look at home.