If 2018 proved anything, it's that colourful hair — we're talking highlighter yellow and My Little Pony pink — isn't just some wacky fad... it's the new norm. And it's celebrities, who change hair colours as regularly as they change designer clothes, that are keeping the rainbow hair alive. Heck, Cardi B wears a different shade almost every day (thanks to her extensive wig collection, of course).
But gazing into 2019, the stars are veering from jewel tones and leaning into pastel hues. For example, sapphire was hot last summer, but now the top shade lighting up the heads of Hollywood is a powdery blue. Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner are both rocking icy blue hair to start the new year — and you can get it, too. We talked to the celebrity colourists behind the sky blue trend to get tips on how to copy the look at home.
