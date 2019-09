8 Easy-To-Copy Makeup Looks That'll Please Everyone In The Bridal Party

While we can't help in choosing the mandated bridal-party dress — colour, style, or cost — we can help in finding the perfect bridesmaid beauty look, something that will make you feel like the best version of yourself as you glide down someone else's rose petal-dusted aisle. Ahead, find eight stunning (and super-simple) makeup looks that fit any wedding aesthetic. These are sure to please you, everyone else in the party, and — most importantly — the bride