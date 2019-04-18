Story from Beauty

8 Easy-To-Copy Makeup Looks That'll Please Everyone In The Bridal Party

Megan Decker
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
So, you're going to be a bridesmaid. Whether it's your first time walking down an aisle or you've lost track of how many bachelorette parties you've organized, the universal plight is the same: How do you find a wedding-day look you want to wear that fits into the exact dimensions of the bride-to-be's Pinterest board?
While we can't help in choosing the mandated bridal-party dress — colour, style, or cost — we can help in finding the perfect bridesmaid beauty look, something that will make you feel like the best version of yourself as you glide down someone else's rose petal-dusted aisle. Ahead, find eight stunning (and super-simple) makeup looks that fit any wedding aesthetic. These are sure to please you, everyone else in the party, and — most importantly — the bride.
Advertisement
1 of 20
Even if you're not dressed to the nines — in bright-pink feathers and Tiffany jewels — you can match Kendall Jenner's dreamy makeup look for your friend's summer wedding. All you need is a liquid liner, a neutral shadow, a pink lip gloss, plus a cool, messy updo.
Related Stories
Bridesmaid Hairstyles That Are Romantic & Simple
The Dreamiest Half-Up Hairstyles For Brides
6 Wedding Makeup Trends That Work On Every Bride
2 of 20
If your dress is any shade close to lavender, consider a blurred eggplant shadow à la Gemma Chan.
Advertisement
3 of 20

A post shared by Mélie Tiacoh (@melie_tiacoh) on

You're not doing any kissing at the altar, so why not stand up there with a glossy red lip?
4 of 20
And if cherry-red lipstick isn't your style, a deep-rose balm or stain (like Natalia Vodianova's) feels just as sexy, without making a huge statement.
5 of 20

A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff) on

A thick wing of black eyeliner feels edgy, but still keeps with the romantic wedding vibes when paired with a nude lip and a hair bow.
6 of 20

A post shared by Aya Jones (@iamayajones) on

When the bride is going fresh-faced on her wedding day, your look can also be au naturale — just make sure to follow a strict pre-wedding skin-care regimen.
7 of 20
For a bridesmaid look that will last through several champagne toasts and multiple trips to the dessert table, take a note from Yara Shahidi. Makeup artist Emily Cheng used Bobbi Brown's Luxe Matte lipstick in Burnt Cherry to get this rose-mauve look.
Advertisement
8 of 20

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

If your hair is pulled back into a tight updo, the focus is all on your makeup. Try going for something soft, like a peach lipstick and a bronze eyeshadow, as seen on the stunning Kate Bosworth.
9 of 20
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and inspiration on the Refinery29 Pinterest page — we'll see you there!
10 of 20
for updates
11 of 20
12 of 20
Advertisement
13 of 20

A post shared by Glamsquad (@glamsquad) on

14 of 20
15 of 20

A post shared by Nikki DeRoest (@nikkideroest) on

16 of 20

A post shared by Nikki DeRoest (@nikkideroest) on

17 of 20

A post shared by Nikki DeRoest (@nikkideroest) on

Advertisement
18 of 20

A post shared by Mary Phillips (@maryphillips) on

19 of 20
20 of 20
Advertisement

More from Makeup