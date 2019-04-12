There are a few other sobering aspects to consider before booking an appointment: Budget-wise, these treatments are a huge financial departure from a $40 blowout here and there. Costs can range from $500 to $2,000 depending on the number of areas being treated and who is doing the injecting, according to Dr. Engelman. It’s not the kind of thing you want to bargain shop for, either: Injections done at the hand of an inexperienced provider can yield undesirable results, including the appearance of an uneven forehead or droopy brow.