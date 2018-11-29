I Dyed My Blonde Hair To Match Cardi B — & This Is How I Look Now

If there's one thing we've learned from Cardi B's breakout year — besides the fact that she knows how to make chart-topping hits, of course — is that she has fun when it comes to experimenting with her look. From rainbow hair to crystal studs on the eyelids, she's proven that she's willing to step outside of the box when it comes to beauty. And fashion? There's no forgetting her Paris Fashion Week looks, especially the lavender feather suit. This bold spirit is what has inspired fans like Destiny Taylor to dye her hair one of Cardi's most standout shades: electric blue.
For our newest episode of Hair Me Out, Taylor headed to celeb colourist Daniel Moon, founder of downtown Los Angeles salon Hair, to transform her blonde virgin wig into a vibrant blue. "I just want to be bold and fearless like Cardi," she told Moon before her makeover started. This is the first time that Taylor has let anyone touch her hair in eight years, so she definitely had some jitters, but adding to her nerves was the fact she cherishes her valuable blonde wig. Will it ultimately be worth it? For the final look, and to see Destiny's reaction to her shocking transformation, be sure to watch the video above.
Advertisement