Sir John says that super-bright, blinding highlighter looks are done. Instead, we should be placing our highlight much more strategically for the most flattering results, stopping at the center of the eye for a subtle effect. "If you bring it down the cheek too much, it’ll appear as though your foundation is greasy, and that looks unflattering, especially in photos. Keep your glowy products more on the outside because it'll change the whole dynamic of your face," he says. "One thing I don’t like is brow highlights. They’re so played out. Leave the skin up there — it’s kind of sexy and modern."