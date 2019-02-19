Story from Fashion

The Best Boots From The End-Of-Season Sales — Because Winter's Not Over Yet

Truc Nguyen
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If the massive snowstorms and inclement weather conditions over the last month have finally convinced you of a need for a new, more effective pair of winter boots, the good news is that most styles are substantially marked-down right now — even seasonless classics like those insulated, ubiquitous Sorel lace-ups can be found at 40% off.
Instead of clamouring over roadside snowbanks in work shoes, or subjecting your favourite suede boots to slushy, salty sidewalks, you could be rocking insulated, water-resistant winter boots that are also fashionable. Trust me — such a thing exists!
In fact, click through to see three super-cute (and on sale) pairs of Canadian winter-proof boots.
Related Stories
We're Falling Fast For Everlane's New Rain Boots
The Best Hand Creams For Your Witchy Winter Hands
The Most Traffic-Stopping NYFW Street Style