These Statement-Making Sun Hats Are All On Sale Right Now

Daily sun protection in the form of sunscreen and SPF makeup is a beauty must, particularly during the summer months. If you want to prevent the signs of sun damage from appearing on your face — melasma, age spots, pigmentation — you may want to add wearing a wide-brimmed sunhat into your everyday routine, not just for holidays and trips to the beach. The good news is that there are plenty of stylish headgear options available this summer, and it’s never been easier to find something to match your look.
Some of the biggest hat trends of the season? Woven styles with oversized brims, '90s-inspired bucket hats, and sculptural straw toppers that are anything but basic. Here’s where to find them now, all on sale!