19 Bestselling & Oddly Festive Products Our Readers Bought In October

We all follow the golden holiday rule: no blasting Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" until Nov. 1. But if our anonymous shopping data is any indication, the holidays are already in full swing. Despite the spooky reputation, October was full of adult Advent calendars, Nordstrom holiday shop beauty finds, seasonal Hill House nap dresses, and all things festive.
However, in non-holiday news, we also witnessed the resurgence of Abercrombie & Fitch and saw a marathon runner's favourite sneaker hit the mainstream fashion market. When people weren't buying glamorous gifts, they were over on Amazon carting vaccine cardholders (which makes more sense depending on which province you're in or whether you hail from south of the border), $10 eye creams, cheap office chairs, and more perfectly practical essentials. For all the details on our readers' most wanted October buys, read on. 'Twas a surprisingly holly jolly October.
