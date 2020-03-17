Irish Bands To Listen To On St. Patrick’s Day Instead of U2

On St. Patrick's Day everyone is Irish and a lot of people get annoying. March 17 has become an excuse to wear green and drink to excess, often to the strains of U2's greatest hits.
Guinness tastes great with "Beautiful Day" and "Where the Streets Have No Name," but Bono and Co. aren't the only Irish musicians worth blaring on the Blarney Stone jukebox.
Ahead, we celebrate 13 other Emerald Isle artists whose tunes will go down smooth today, tomorrow, and any day of the year.
If you like what you hear, put down the pint glass and seek out some more. St. Patrick would have wanted it that way.
If you like these, you can hear more Irish artists on our St. Patrick's celebration Spotify playlist.