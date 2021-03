These Are The Best Grammys Looks Of All Time

Style-wise, the Grammys stand out from the rest of the award shows. Whereas Hollywood’s finest like to play it safe at the Oscars and the Golden Globes , choosing pretty gowns and the occasional suit, those who attend music’s biggest night of the year rarely follow suit, with grandiose entrances and outfit changes a common occurrence. That’s how we ended up with such a wide array of daring looks from Grammys past, including J.Lo’s iconic Versace jungle gown Cardi B’s Mugler oyster masterpiece , and Rihanna’s bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli meme dress.