These Are The Best Emmys Looks Of All Time

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards are two days away, and while Sunday’s occasion would normally mean television’s finest together in one room — more specifically, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles — this year, the first big award show of the season will look a little different. For starters, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Emmys from a stage surrounded by empty seats. Meanwhile, winners will have videographers dispatched to their homes to ensure that every speech results in “unique ‘on screen’ moments,” according to Variety. As for the Emmys red carpet, well, only time will tell.
In lieu of photographers greeting the stars of Euphoria, Little Fires Everywhere, Succession, Watchmen, and more on the red carpet this year, we’ll be seeing them at home. And with the informal dress code — “come as you are, but make an effort,” Variety reported — we are just as likely to see celebrities in luxe pajamas as formal gowns. With the latter in mind, we’re taking a trip down memory lane — back to SJP’s feathered Oscar de la Renta from 2000 — instead.
Over the last two decades, celebrations of television shows — ranging from Friends, Will & Grace, and Sex and the City in the ‘90s and ‘00s to Mad Men, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and Game of Thrones from the 2010s — have resulted in some of Hollywood’s greatest red carpet fashion. Of the many winning Emmy red carpet looks, there was Jennifer Aniston’s white, strapless Chanel from 2004, Blake Lively’s red Versace from 2009, Kerry Washington’s orange Prada from 2014, and, of course, Zendaya’s show-stopping green custom Vera Wang from 2019.
So while, yes, this year’s Emmys red carpet won’t look anything like the 72 before it — or like any awards ceremony at all really — that doesn’t mean we can’t still divulge in a night of epic red carpet fashion this Sunday night. Whether or not it’ll be from 2020, though, remains to be determined. For now, click through our list of the best Emmys looks of all time (or at least the last 20 years) ahead.