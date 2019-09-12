Make Sweater Weather Better With A Charming (On Sale!) Cardigan

Truc Nguyen
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
A few weeks ago, Katie Holmes wore a luxe cashmere-cardi-and-bra look that I’m still thinking about. I might not have four-figures to spend on a dreamy sweater set for my morning school drop-off, but Holmes' winning layers are a reminder that the humble cardigan can play a strong supporting role in our wardrobes especially during transitional weather.
 
Try wearing a boxy, buttoned-up cardigan with nothing underneath, swapping out your office blazer for a knit jacket, or layering an oversized cardi over a fitted turtleneck.
 
Here are three cute styles to cozy up in.
Related Stories
All The Killer Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
How To Shop Canadian Without Blowing Your Budget
Animal Prints Are Coming For Your Footwear