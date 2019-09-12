Make Sweater Weather Better With A Charming (On Sale!) Cardigan

A few weeks ago, Katie Holmes wore a luxe cashmere-cardi-and-bra look that I’m still thinking about. I might not have four-figures to spend on a dreamy sweater set for my morning school drop-off, but Holmes' winning layers are a reminder that the humble cardigan can play a strong supporting role in our wardrobes especially during transitional weather.
Try wearing a boxy, buttoned-up cardigan with nothing underneath, swapping out your office blazer for a knit jacket, or layering an oversized cardi over a fitted turtleneck.
Here are three cute styles to cozy up in.
