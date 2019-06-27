7 Top-Selling Nail Polishes To Buy On Amazon This Summer

While we love Amazon — and have the Prime shopping receipts to prove it — we don't always love the process of shopping on Amazon. The site's layout and algorithm, filtered by search history, doesn't always make for the most user-friendly experience. That's why it takes some serious hunting to find the hidden gems, including its extensive nail-polish assortment.
If you have yet to browse Amazon's Luxury Beauty page, we're here to tell you that your favourite free-shipping retailer is not only an authorized seller of Tan Towels and Oribe, but also of top nail brands like Essie and Smith & Cult. Scroll through for a list of the prettiest polishes worth adding to your next order, then definitely keep it bookmarked for your upcoming Prime Day haul.
