How To Save A Botched Haircut, According To The Pros

According to Spoke & Weal stylist Jay Braff , bad haircuts can be prevented by speaking up before you hit the salon chair. "If a stylist doesn't clearly understand what you want, it doesn't matter how good their technique or style is," he says. "If it's not what you wanted, then I consider it a bad haircut." The best way to avoid this, Braff says, is merely talking to your stylist. "Don't skip the opportunity to consult with your stylist first. Someone who allows you to speak about your hair and asks a lot of questions is usually a good stylist." Braff prefers the "dry cut" method to correct most looks. "Dry cuts allows us to customize style and movement as we cut," he says. "You can see how the hair falls and moves, and it always yields a better result in the end."