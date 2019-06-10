Everything You Need To Know Before Getting A Gel-X Manicure

If you're looking for a new nail technique that won't chip when you wash the dishes or peel off within one week, Gel-X nails will quickly win you over. When installed correctly, the nails can go up to 3-4 weeks without any lifting, meaning no raised edges or chipping off. You may notice some growth at the base of your nail after wearing the extensions for over three weeks, but that's also an indicator that it's time to get your nails removed or redone (more on that ahead).