Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time Is The Diverse Fantasy Series We’ve Been Waiting For

Representation in fantasy series typically happens (if it happens at all) on the periphery – side characters included as though they are boxes to be ticked. In The Wheel of Time, people of colour take centre stage in the core cast. Zoë Robins plays Nynaeve , a healer and a fighter. In one of the opening scenes, we learn that in the fictional region of Two Rivers, braiding one’s hair is a mark of maturity, womanhood and strength. "It was really special for me to be able to incorporate my natural hair texture in the braid … We have this really beautiful opportunity to be able to represent in a really loving, careful way," Zoë said in a previous interview . The fact that Nynaeve’s braid is made from the actress' own hair and that these considerations about hair, identity and Black culture find a place in the dialogue so early on alerts the viewer from the start that The Wheel of Time is going to be a different viewing experience altogether.