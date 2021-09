Dreams are part of that — of course they are — and Pisces people know that relationships can be built with your dreams, that dreams can be trusted. Daydreams and long-term visions, yes, but also the dreams that your night-self drips like a percolator. What if, before you go to sleep, you surround yourself with the books of Pisces poets like Aricka Foreman and soak yourself in the magic of their words? “And won’t you try to ride me into your horizon of longing? Until the greatness of me is swallowed up by the receding light?” What if tonight you lay a notebook by your bed and reach for it first thing upon stirring? Let your waking self drink deep from the night’s cup.