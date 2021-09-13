Your Horoscope This Week: September 12, 2021

Mars moves under the stars of Libra on the evening of the 14th, and while our willful planet might struggle under Libra’s synergetic stars, it also reaps the benefit of her mindful approach. When the Sun in Virgo makes a trine to Pluto in Capricorn on the night of the 16th, we’re reminded that being measured when it comes to the magically mundane doesn’t mean relinquishing our indulgences. Ask any Virgo worth their salt (of the Earth) what their nights are all about: You work hard, you play harder.