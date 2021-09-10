Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch The 2021 Met Gala

Welcome to Where To Watch, Refinery29 Canada’s guide to movies, TV shows and streaming services. Are you a film buff? TV connoisseur? Or do you just love to sit on the couch and stream the buzziest new show at the end of the work week (with popcorn in hand, obvi)? Us too. We’ll cover where Canadians can find the hottest new shows and movies, and break down just why you should be watching them.
The Show: The Met Gala
The Plot: It’s the Met Gala, baby! Does it really need an introduction? Arguably fashion’s biggest night (according to Anna Wintour & Co.), the annual gala — which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — is baaaack for the first time since 2019. The theme for this year’s event, which in the past has given us memorable looks from Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Ezra Miller, and (of course) Rihanna, is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” So expect many variations on what Americana is. Some hit, probably a lot of miss.
The Buzz: After over a year off the carpet, celebs and celeb watchers alike are excited for the annual gala to be back IRL. But this year will look a little different. As opposed to being held the first Monday in May (as per tradition), this year’s gala will be held twice. First, on September 13, and then on May 5, 2022. The former of which will be co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman.
The Double Feature: Strategically, this year’s MET is scheduled for the end of the spring/summer 2022 shows at New York Fashion Week, and is the perfect cap on a week for fashion lovers who aren’t ready to pack it in just yet.
Where To Watch: As always, only actual attendees are privy to what goes on inside the actual event, but Canadians who want to ogle the attendees' outfits as they walk the iconic Met steps, are in luck! Vogue is set to livestream the red carpet with the event’s only official livestream, hosted by Unbothered creative advisor Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer. Those wanting to watch can check out Vogue's twitter account or this post, starting at 5:30 p.m. EST on September 13.