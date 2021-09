Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch The 2021 Met Gala

It’s the Met Gala , baby! Does it really need an introduction? Arguably fashion’s biggest night (according to Anna Wintour & Co.), the annual gala — which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — is baaaack for the first time since 2019. The theme for this year’s event, which in the past has given us memorable looks from Lady Gaga Ezra Miller , and (of course) Rihanna , is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” So expect many variations on what Americana is. Some hit, probably a lot of miss.