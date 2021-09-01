The British royal family has been the subject of much on-screen fascination as of late, partly thanks to Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kristen Stewart for all taking on the role of Princess Diana. Your mileage may, understandably, vary when it comes to all things royal, but they won’t be disappearing from pop culture anytime soon.
That’s especially true this week on Netflix Canada, which is serving up its own version of royalty with this week’s new releases. For a very literal interpretation of the term, there’s The Queen, the 2006 drama starring Helen Mirren that looks at how Queen Elizabeth navigated the events following Diana’s tragic death. But, if we broaden our definition of what constitutes “royalty,” there’s a lot more fun to be had. There’s the Queen of Organizing, Marie Kondo, who’s back with a new life-changing transformational series, Sparking Joy. Then, there’s Straight Outta Compton, which tells the IRL story of N.W.A. — arguably the Kings of Hip-Hop.
Whose court will you be joining this weekend? Read on for more of Netflix Canada’s newest titles to choose wisely.