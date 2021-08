Your Horoscope This Week: August 29, 2021

We’ve reached the end of August and the beginning of September — a week leading up to the new moon in Virgo on the 6th. Virgo is often associated with organization, and so some people might mistake Virgo season for a period of time when everything comes together and fits just right. But, the sign of Virgo is just as much about perception as it is about action. Virgo, the analyst, is just as likely to spend their days surrounded by piles of chaos as they are spreadsheets, because, sometimes, in order to put something to right, you have to pull it apart.