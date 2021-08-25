Please Respect Our Privacy: Who Really Writes Celebrity Breakup Captions?

Of course, just because a breakup isn’t super-fresh doesn’t mean the people involved aren’t still smarting. Those emotions can bleed into an announcement, and it’s the publicist’s job to determine what’s in the celebrity’s best interest and what’s not. One of Surya’s clients, someone with “a lot of followers” that is “very much in the public eye,” was anticipating that the news of her recent breakup was about to hit the press. “She was getting her post ready, but she was still just devastated and not thinking clearly,” Surya says. “She was just like, I have to get it out now, I have to be the first one. But everything that she was wanting to say… it was clear and it wasn't representing who she really was.” Surya, doing her job, convinced — and also “debated” and “cajoled” — the star to wait.