Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch Nine Perfect Strangers

The Show: Nine Perfect Strangers
The Plot: Based on the New York Times bestselling book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers follows, well, nine people who are strangers, as they attend a wellness retreat in California (filmed in Australia during lockdown). All are looking to heal themselves — and get away from — certain and varying things. The retreat is led by Masha (Nicole Kidman), a hippie-esque woman who wants to heal said souls, but obviously mystery and intrigue ensues.
The Buzz: First of all, the cast is stacked. Aside from Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers stars Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale as guests of the retreat. And, in a time when Gwyneth Paltrow is selling vagina-sented candles and the term “office bod” is unbelievably a thing, the eight-episode series is being billed at a timely look at the dark side of the wellness industry. The Guardian even describes a point in the show as descending “into Lord of the Flies territory.” Sooooo… it sounds intense.
The Double Feature: If you’re a fan of Nicole Kidman doing what she does best: Playing a semi-creepy, high-strung white woman who typically rocks great neutrals, then this show is for you. Kidman has clearly found the niche that works for her — and her fans — and she’s leaning into it. Check it out if you were BIG into Big Little Lies and The Undoing and also happen to be BIG into one of our — and actor Issa Rae’s — favourite genres, “quality white mess” with a side of mystery. (Also see: The White Lotus.)
Where To Watch: Canadians who want to tune in to check out Kidman simultaneously creep you out and heal you are in luck! Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on Amazon Prime Video starting August 20. Consider us already hooked.