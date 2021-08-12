The Gossip Girl Finale Was Full Of Clues For Part 2. Let The Creator Explain.

In the reboot, which takes place at present-day Constance Billard St. Jude's School — the same school Dan, Chuck, Blair, and Serena attended — the incentive behind the actions of the extremely rich has changed. The writer’s room gave the characters more of a moral compass this time around to better reflect the current priorities of Gen Z, Safran says, but the new slate of teens is still stupid rich. It is a staple of the show, and a staple of my (and Safran’s) favourite genre of TV: shows about rich fucked up families à la Succession, White Lotus, and Billions. We want to see the characters blow up their lives, all while we absorb every designer outfit and mentally track every Michelin-star restaurant they go to.

