This SKIMS Dress Has Over 110 Million Views On TikTok. Is It Worth The Hype?

What bothered me more was that the dress puddled on the floor despite my taller-than-average stature at 5’8”. Grechko agrees: “The dress required wearing a fairly high heel — I am 5’6” — which instantly made this look only appropriate for nighttime in my book,” she says. Polk echoed her: “Beware, it really is as long as it looks, possibly longer. I'm 5'8" and usually struggle to find pieces that will hit my ankles, but this one hits the floor.” At 5’2”, Beauty and Wellness Market Writer Karina Hoshikawa is the same height as Kardashian herself. Her take on the length? “It could probably be half the length it was.” As someone with has a soft spot for mini dresses my high school principal would’ve been happy to give me a citation for, I agree. Good thing then that the mini dress version is also ripe for a restock.