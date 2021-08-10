The Danger Of Picking Sides In The Bachelorette’s Greg Vs. Katie Showdown

The rest of the face-off continues to ignore the production strings at hand, giving it an air of willful ignorance. Greg explains that he self-eliminated because of the very Bachelorette-y “terminology” used during his hometown date. Katie told Greg’s mother he was “a frontrunner;” Katie promised Greg a rose when he told her she “filled a hole in his heart.” “I felt like you were playing the Bachelorette role with me, instead of just being Katie,” he says. Eventually Katie responds, “The second I tell someone they’re the one — that’s when my journey ends. My journey wasn’t over.” The real-life translation: “I had, and still have, a legal and financial contract as the Bachelorette, and I couldn’t end the show because of your feelings.” These were the words Katie repeatedly hinted at during her initial breakup with Greg; these are the sentiments Greg either didn’t understand as someone new to production, or merely didn’t care to recognize due to his own insensitivity.

