In the time period that was shown on RHOBH so far, the cast has been worried about Erika’s wellbeing while checking in on the news about Tom. After this week’s episode, with the release of the LA Times article, there’s a shift. The article makes the focus on Erika much more prominent and the preview even shows Sutton Stracke saying she doesn’t feel comfortable being around Erika any longer. Just as the dynamic shifted in the real world back in December as Erika’s role in the situation grew larger, the dynamic is shifting on the show and bringing plenty more drama with it.