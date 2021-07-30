Jessica Explains Why She Didn’t Subject Her Boyfriend To The Love Is Blind Reunion

“The way that I got through the past year and a half — though having my relationship has been great — has really been doing the work myself,” she said. “Rather than keeping on with this narrative that love is the end-all-be-all, I think the more important thing is to get through the tough times on our own, as well. The relationship is nice to have, but for me, it was more important to just walk back in there by myself. It would have been the easy way out to bring him. That was important to me — and to us – to tell the story that, hey, it doesn't have to be a marriage at the end of the day and a family. At the end of the day, getting through something on your own is just as great.”