Aside from love, there’s only one other thing short attention-spanned millennials are always in pursuit of — and that’s a good new TV show. The Pursuit of Love may be just that. Starring Lily James, Dominic West, and Andrew Scott (you know, of Fleabag Hot Priest infamy), the British mini-series — broken up into three hour-long episodes and based off Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel of the same name — follows British aristocrat Linda Radlett (James) as she travels across the country, and Europe in the pursuit of, well, love. At any cost. The show — like the book — is narrated by Linda’s cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham), who is pretty much the complete opposite of Linda in every way. (Tell me this doesn’t sound like The Great Gatsby, but for aristocratic ladies!) If the trailer is anything to go off of, the show will be über-sexual and ultra campy, two adjectives you can’t go wrong with.