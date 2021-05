Lily James Has A Response To Those Viral Photos With Dominic West

It makes sense that James doesn’t want to talk about the drama between her and West; it’s her business , and it happened more than six months ago. What makes less sense is the fact that she’s the one being asked about it instead of West. Even after the pictures went viral, it seems like West was able to emerge from of the scandal unscathed; despite being the talk of the town (and not really in the best way), he was able to nab the prestigious role as Prince Charles in the final seasons of The Crown . Two people were involved in...whatever it was that they were doing and yet James is the only one still being forced to deflect questions about it.