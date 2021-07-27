Just weeks after announcing that it would be releasing a cooking show starring heiress and reality maven Paris Hilton, Netflix has released the first official look at the upcoming project. And things are heating up in Hilton's chef-style kitchen as she and her friends try their hand at fancy new recipes.
The cleverly-named series That's Hot takes fans and culinary enthusiasts alike into Hilton's cooking process. Although Hilton has been cooking for a long time and even had her own viral YouTube video titled "Cooking with Paris," she's not exactly Julia Childs in the kitchen. Netflix's first trailer for That's Hot shows Hilton, dressed in diamond and couture, moving leisurely about as meat literally burns on the stove.
"I love cooking," she says enthusiastically over a montage of culinary fails. "I'm a natural!"
Thankfully, Hilton has recruited some of her close friends and family members to help bring her recipes to life — or at least have fun while making a huge mess. The first season of the six-episode unscripted project includes an all-star cast; Kim Kardashian, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, Lele Pons, and Demi Lovato all join the amateur chef in the kitchen to see what they can come up with. The results are disastrous but glamorous nonetheless. (But what else would you expect from Paris Hilton?)
That's Hot marks Hilton's glorious return to TV 14 years after pop culture staple The Simple Life wrapped on E!. Her first run saw on TV her taking on daily menial tasks alongside friend and fellow socialite Nicole Richie. Though That's Hot will probably have similar chaotic vibes to The Simple Life (going grocery shopping in a ballgown and matching mask gave me serious déjà vu), Netflix series feels a bit more authentic to who the heiress is, especially since we now know that there's a difference between Paris the person and Paris the character. From feathers in the cake mix to burning the diamonds off of her encrusted spatula, this is Paris.
Don't try this at home. But if you do, just do the opposite of whatever Paris and her friends are doing on the show — her words, not mine. Season one of That's Hot will be available for streaming starting August 4, only on Netflix.