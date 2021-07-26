Mystery, Mayhem & Nostalgia: Inside The Intense World Of Nancy Drew Computer Game Fans

“That was really rough on a lot of the fans,” Gray says. He posts walkthroughs, reviews, and quippy “Everything Wrong With The Nancy Drew Games” videos to his YouTube page, and people started leaving disgruntled comments. “I shared in their frustration,” he says. Eventually, he was contacted to be a tester for the game that came out in 2019, Midnight in Salem. ”I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone I was testing it, but I would see all these comments from people feeling like another game would never come out. I really wanted to tell them it was coming, but wasn’t allowed. People have been so frustrated with the lack of communication.” Now, two years after Midnight In Salem’s debut, fans are waiting anxiously for yet another release, with no word on when it could come (HeR Interactive didn’t answer a question about what they could share about the next game, but gave the vague answer, “Not nearly enough time to break it all down now but... Next game would you come along with us for a new story?).