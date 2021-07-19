Your Horoscope This Week: July 18, 2021

On the heels of the Sun in Cancer and Pluto in Capricorn, we enter the week of the 18th through 24th shadowed by the wisdom of opposites. This means we’ve been called to examine what makes us who we are as compared to what we work not to be — indeed, what we mean to dismantle within us or disavow in others. The 18th ushers in three in-conjunct aspects like small waves of inquiry: Venus in Leo quincunx Pluto in Capricorn, Mercury in Cancer quincunx Saturn in Aquarius, and Mars in Leo quincunx Neptune in Pisces. Not oppositions exactly, but conflicting impulses. Requisition is up against surrender; this means that the pleasure of expression and of giving something form is up against the very nature of life: decomposition.
Venus moves in Virgo before the next major opposition of the week: Venus in Virgo opposing Jupiter in Pisces. This opposition holds the thread of devotion at both ends. Venus in Virgo’s dedication is to collection, to the small things that make a life; meanwhile, Jupiter in Pisces demonstrates devotion to the big waves, to surrender. This opposition is followed by two more in-conjunct aspects, Mars in Leo quincunx Pluto in Capricorn and Sun in Leo quincunx Jupiter in Pisces. These inquiries echo the themes of the opposition before them, challenging us to hold what we imagine as our due — our flowers — up against a crestfallen world, in which we’re trapped in cycles of recovery.
On the 23rd, we arrive at the shore and are greeted by the full moon in Aquarius. The energy of waves, of wind, holds the night sky toward the days of fire, of Leo. Like all opposites, these two signs need each other. Positive and negative space, what’s within us and without us. At the gate of Leo season, Aquarius — represented by The Star in the Tarot — invites us to hold what burns above us and burns within us with equal reverence. When a trine occurs between Mercury in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces on the following day, after a week of holding and tension, the release is sure to be palpable.