That’s Hot — Paris Hilton Is Getting Her Own Cooking Show On Netflix

In January 2020, before she testified to lawmakers about the dangers of troubled teen centres, before she got engaged to Carter Reum, and before she debunked her viral “Stop Being Poor” shirt, Paris Hilton showed the world how she makes lasagna.
Standing in her shiny kitchen months before a pandemic would shut down the world, Paris Hilton calmly welcomed YouTubers to a new video series called “Cooking with Paris.” Her first video, a 16-minute comedy of errors, has been watched more than 5 million times, so it should come as no surprise that the business woman, activist, and heiress, is launching her own cooking show with Netflix.
On Monday, Netflix announced the six-episode unscripted project, sharing a few key details about the new series. Set to air August 4, the streaming service promises both culinary expertise and party-throwing skills as Hilton hosts a crew of “fab celeb friends” for a night cooking with... edible glitter (hmm).
Executive produced by Hilton herself, the series adds another dimension to the star’s multi-hyphenate status. Ever since her This Is Paris YouTube Originals documentary dropped in September 2020, Hilton has had somewhat of a reintroduction to the world and to fans. With her Simple Life days behind her, Hilton has spoken frankly about the trauma and demons of her past with the public as witness. Most notably, Hilton opened up about the alleged abuse she endured at the age of 17 while attending Provo Canyon School in Utah, which she first addressed in her documentary and later testified about in front of Utah lawmakers. In light of the allegations, the Provo School, which was sold to new owners in August 2000, said that it “cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to that time” and released a statement in February supporting the legislation that would require more regulations for Utah’s youth residential treatment centres. “As always, our singular goal is patient safety,” the school said in a statement. “As a matter of policy and procedure, we have always operated within the requirements of our reporting obligations.”
Releasing a celeb-filled cooking show and being an activist and voice for teens? That really is hot.